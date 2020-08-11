Recap: Broadridge Financial Q4 Earnings
Shares of Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 25.00% year over year to $2.15, which beat the estimate of $2.09.
Revenue of $1,362,000,000 rose by 12.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,320,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Broadridge Financial Soln hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 11, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c9h8im7g
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $137.84
Company's 52-week low was at $81.90
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.54%
Company Description
Broadridge, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. Broadridge is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions and global technology and operations.