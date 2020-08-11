Market Overview

Recap: Broadridge Financial Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020 7:25am   Comments
Shares of Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.00% year over year to $2.15, which beat the estimate of $2.09.

Revenue of $1,362,000,000 rose by 12.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,320,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Broadridge Financial Soln hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c9h8im7g

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $137.84

Company's 52-week low was at $81.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.54%

Company Description

Broadridge, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. Broadridge is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions and global technology and operations.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

