Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Radcom Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020 7:25am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 166.67% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $9,159,000 rose by 7.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.radcom.com/presentations-and-conference-calls

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.37

52-week low: $5.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.17%

Company Description

Radcom Ltd provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions to leading telecom operators and communication service providers. It specializes in solutions for next-generation mobile and fixed networks and mobile broadband. The company's products are categorized in maveriq service assuarance, cem solution and performer friendly network analyzers business lines. The firm's network is spread in the United States, Brazil, and India.

 

Related Articles (RDCM)

Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2020
Earnings Outlook for Radcom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com