Recap: Radcom Q2 Earnings

Shares of Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 166.67% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $9,159,000 rose by 7.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.radcom.com/presentations-and-conference-calls

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.37

52-week low: $5.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.17%

Company Description

Radcom Ltd provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions to leading telecom operators and communication service providers. It specializes in solutions for next-generation mobile and fixed networks and mobile broadband. The company's products are categorized in maveriq service assuarance, cem solution and performer friendly network analyzers business lines. The firm's network is spread in the United States, Brazil, and India.