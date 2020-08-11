Market Overview

NIO: Q2 Earnings Insights

August 11, 2020
Shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) moved higher by 8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 66.67% year over year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $526,381,000 higher by 139.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $503,580,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected to be between $572,900,000 and $596,200,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ybtjajc5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.44

Company's 52-week low was at $1.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 285.68%

Company Description

NIO Inc operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Its model includes EP9 supercar, ES8, ES6, and EC6. The company sells vehicles through its own sales network, including NIO Houses, NIO Spaces, and their mobile application. The majority of the revenue is earned from selling vehicles.

 

