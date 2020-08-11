Recap: HUYA Q2 Earnings

Shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) rose 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 90.91% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $381,770,000 higher by 30.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $377,890,000.

Guidance

HUYA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tp57essu

Technicals

52-week high: $28.59

52-week low: $11.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.45%

Company Description

HUYA Inc operates a game live streaming platform in China. It is principally engaged in operating its own live-streaming platforms, which enable broadcasters and viewers to interact with each other during live streaming. The company generates the majority of its revenue from sales of virtual items in live streaming platforms as well as other services, which substantially consist of advertising and online game-related services.