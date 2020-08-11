Canada Goose: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) fell 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 56.25% over the past year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $18,826,000 declined by 64.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $50,300,000.

Guidance

Canada Goose hasn't issued any guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.canadagoose.com%2FEnglish%2Fnews-results-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx%3Fsection%3Dpresentation&eventid=2539471&sessionid=1&key=4469802E3A46B9C4D7934B5DD61DFBDA®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $45.09

Company's 52-week low was at $12.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.30%

Company Overview

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including major luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops, and to international distributors. Geographically, it has a presence in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.