Affimed: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020
Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) moved higher by 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.26% over the past year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $3,231,000 decreased by 28.02% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Affimed hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zk8ceykt

Technicals

52-week high: $4.91

52-week low: $1.42

Price action over last quarter: down 1.71%

Company Overview

Affimed NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer treatment that seeks to harness the body's immune defenses to fight tumor cells. The company is also developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers and other life-threatening diseases. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe and Germany.

 

Earnings News

