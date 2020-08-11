Recap: Vertex Energy Q2 Earnings

Shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 725.00% over the past year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $21,374,000 decreased by 51.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $19,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2108/36289

Technicals

52-week high: $1.95

Company's 52-week low was at $0.45

Price action over last quarter: down 4.60%

Company Profile

Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its operating segments are Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The company generates maximum revenue from the Black Oil segment. Its Black Oil segment aggregates and sells used motor oil. The company collects used oil from businesses such as oil change service stations, automotive repair shops, petroleum refineries, and petrochemical manufacturing operations.