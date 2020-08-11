7 Stocks To Watch For August 11, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report a quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $9.52 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares gained 1.2% to $60.80 in after-hours trading.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Monday. The company also expects its COVID-19 vaccine to enter mid-to-late stage human trials in September. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 6.8% to $17.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $788.37 million for the latest quarter. Super Micro Computer will release earnings after the markets close. Super Micro Computer shares gained 1.3% to $30.60 in after-hours trading.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter after recording $6.6 billion in impairment charges. Occidental Petroleum shares declined 5.6% to $15.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) to report a quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $503.58 million before the opening bell. Nio shares gained 1.8% to $14.46 in after-hours trading.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) announced plans to acquire Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) for $12 per share in cash. Pfenex shares jumped 60.4% to $12.29 in after-hours trading, while Ligand shares gained 0.9% to close at $118.66 on Monday.
