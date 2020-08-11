7 Stocks To Watch For August 11, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report a quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $9.52 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares gained 1.2% to $60.80 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SYY) to report a quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $9.52 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares gained 1.2% to $60.80 in after-hours trading. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Monday. The company also expects its COVID-19 vaccine to enter mid-to-late stage human trials in September. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 6.8% to $17.70 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: INO) reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Monday. The company also expects its COVID-19 vaccine to enter mid-to-late stage human trials in September. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 6.8% to $17.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $788.37 million for the latest quarter. Super Micro Computer will release earnings after the markets close. Super Micro Computer shares gained 1.3% to $30.60 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor