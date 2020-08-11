Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $503.58 million.

• Sysco Inc. (NYSE:SYY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $9.52 billion.

• Affimed Inc. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.52 million.

• BioNTech Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $52.23 million.

• CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $104.75 million.

• eMagin Corporation Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:EMAN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:GDP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $25.57 million.

• Gamida Cell Inc. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $140.00 thousand.

• James Hardie Industries Inc. (NYSE:JHX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Macerich Inc. (NYSE:MAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $190.39 million.

• Nippon Telegraph Inc. (OTC:NTTYY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• P & F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Radcom Inc. (NASDAQ:RDCM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.87 million.

• Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SoftBank Group Inc. (OTC:SFTBY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Strata Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.13 million.

• Twin River Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $17.46 million.

• Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $19.84 million.

• Atlas Inc. (NYSE:ATCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $356.80 million.

• Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $349.21 million.

• Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Broadridge Financial Soln Inc. (NYSE:BR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $377.89 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. (NASDAQ:IMOS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Itamar Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ITMR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $7.81 million.

• TransGlobe Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:TGA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Burning Rock Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.30 per share on revenue of $166.06 million.

• Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Addvantage Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alpha & Omega Inc. (NASDAQ:AOSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $119.00 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) Inc. (AMEX:ASM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Cambium Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:CMBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $59.61 million.

• Cornerstone Building Inc. (NYSE:CNR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $996.10 million.

• Cumberland Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.27 million.

• Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $883.47 million.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Euroseas Inc. (NASDAQ:ESEA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $13.42 million.

• Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. Inc. (NYSE:GRP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $364.97 million.

• Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $42.14 million.

• HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.79 million.

• Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.75 million.

• IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:ITP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eastman Kodak Inc. (NYSE:KODK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kornit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $33.18 million.

• Landec Inc. (NASDAQ:LNDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $156.09 million.

• K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $261.46 million.

• Motus GI Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $13.15 million.

• Neptune Wellness Solns Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OSMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $40.83 million.

• OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.12 million.

• Pampa Energia Inc. (NYSE:PAM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $512.50 million.

• Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $174.20 million.

• Performant Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PFMT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $550.00 thousand.

• Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $320.00 thousand.

• Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $788.37 million.

• Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $190.00 thousand.

• Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $42.78 million.

• Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $8.35 million.

• Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.50 million.

• T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.

• 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $29.56 million.

• Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $335.28 million.

• Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $259.44 million.

• Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.90 million.

• VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.99 million.

• XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $303.42 million.

• Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $180.00 thousand.