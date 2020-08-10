5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) - P/E: 0.1 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) - P/E: 5.94 Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) - P/E: 3.95 Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) - P/E: 6.85 Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) - P/E: 3.5

Ocugen saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.89 in Q4 to -0.07 now. Ocugen does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.65, which has decreased by 3.17% compared to Q1, which was -0.63. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Hepion Pharmaceuticals experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.92 in Q4 and is now -0.97. Hepion Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Global Cord Blood has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.11, which has decreased by 35.29% compared to Q3, which was 0.17. Global Cord Blood does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Five Star Senior Living has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.1, which has increased by 118.18% compared to Q1, which was -0.55. Five Star Senior Living does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.