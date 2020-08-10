Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) - P/E: 5.66 Dynex Cap (NYSE: DX) - P/E: 3.66 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) - P/E: 8.02 Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) - P/E: 9.13 Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) - P/E: 7.74

Most recently, Piedmont Office Realty reported earnings per share at 0.49, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.47. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.24%, which has increased by 0.34% from last quarter’s yield of 4.9%.

This quarter, Dynex Cap experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.51 in Q1 and is now 0.36. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 11.36%, which has increased by 0.96% from 10.4% last quarter.

This quarter, Equity Commonwealth experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.08 in Q1 and is now 0.03. Equity Commonwealth does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.11, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.41%, which has decreased by 0.37% from last quarter’s yield of 9.78%.

Most recently, Diamondrock Hospitality reported earnings per share at -0.2, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.04. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 4.61%, which has decreased by 0.39% from 5.0% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.