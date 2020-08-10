Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: MGM Resorts Intl

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 11:25am   Comments
During Q2, MGM Resorts Intl's (NYSE: MGM) reported sales totaled $289.81 million. Despite a 270.66% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $1.03 billion. In Q1, MGM Resorts Intl brought in $2.25 billion in sales but lost $276.85 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in MGM Resorts Intl’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, MGM Resorts Intl posted an ROCE of -0.08%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In MGM Resorts Intl's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

MGM Resorts Intl reported Q2 earnings per share at $-1.52/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-1.72/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

