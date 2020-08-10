Preview: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada)'s Earnings
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX: ASM) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $8.73 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.01. Revenue was $7.81 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 100.0%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0
|0
|-0.02
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|8.73 M
|8.73 M
|8.73 M
|8.73 M
|Revenue Actual
|7.12 M
|10.43 M
|6.80 M
|7.81 M
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 96.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/systemtest/index.html
