Euroseas's Earnings: A Preview

On Tuesday, August 11, Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Euroseas EPS will likely be near $-0.11 while revenue will be around $13.42 million, according to analysts. Euroseas EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $-0.14. Sales were $8.08 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 21.43% increase for the company. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.20 -0.04 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.17 -0.32 -0.02 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 13.93 M 12.11 M 10.06 M 8.42 M Revenue Actual 15.43 M 13.31 M 10.30 M 8.08 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Euroseas is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: http://www.euroseas.gr/investor-relations/ir-webcast-2020-2Q.html