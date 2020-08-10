Earnings Preview: HTG Molecular Diagnostics
On Tuesday, August 11, HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts are expecting HTG Molecular Diagnostics's earnings per share to be near $-0.08 on sales of $1.79 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $-0.17. Sales were $5.80 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 52.94% increase in the company's earnings. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.16
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.15
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|3.04 M
|4.85 M
|5.47 M
|5.56 M
|Revenue Actual
|2.23 M
|4.80 M
|5.41 M
|5.80 M
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics have declined 41.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HTG Molecular Diagnostics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140583
