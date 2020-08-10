Earnings Outlook For Intellicheck

Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 11. Here is Benzinga's look at Intellicheck's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Intellicheck analysts modeled for EPS of $-0.05 per share on sales of $1.75 million. In the same quarter last year, Intellicheck posted EPS of $-0.06 on sales of $1.56 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.67% increase in the company's earnings. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.06 -0.07 EPS Actual 0 0.01 -0.04 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 2.23 M 2.23 M 1.57 M 1.38 M Revenue Actual 3.12 M 2.90 M 1.93 M 1.56 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 92.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Intellicheck is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.ipsidy.com/company-profile