Kornit Digital Earnings Preview

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 11. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Kornit Digital's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Kornit Digital analysts modeled for EPS of $-0.07 per share on sales of $33.18 million. Kornit Digital reported a per-share profit of $0.08 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $43.89 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 187.5%. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.18 0.18 0.13 EPS Actual -0.22 0.17 0.09 0.08 Revenue Estimate 26.92 M 48.70 M 49.07 M 46.04 M Revenue Actual 26.21 M 48.65 M 44.58 M 43.89 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kornit Digital is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29w7p65t