Radius Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 8:44am   Comments
Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 21.82% year over year to ($0.67), which beat the estimate of ($0.74).

Revenue of $50,113,000 up by 22.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $48,400,000.

Guidance

Radius Health hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Radius Health hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/whbw94tn

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $29.97

52-week low: $10.32

Price action over last quarter: down 17.57%

Company Description

Radius Health Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company's product, TYMLOS, is for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture defined as a history of osteoporotic fracture, multiple risk factors for fracture, or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy. The product pipeline of the company includes Abaloparatide-patch for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, Elacestrant, and RAD140. It primarily operates the business in the United States of America and generates key revenue from the sales of TYMLOS.

 

