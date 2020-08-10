PPL: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 5.17% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $1,739,000,000 decreased by 3.55% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,890,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.40 and $2.60.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1066/35251

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $36.83

52-week low: $18.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.68%

Company Profile

PPL is a regulated utility with three key subsidiaries. The international regulated delivery segment operates distribution networks providing electricity service to customers in the United Kingdom. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment provides distribution to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Kentucky.