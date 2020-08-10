PPL: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 5.17% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.54.
Revenue of $1,739,000,000 decreased by 3.55% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,890,000,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.40 and $2.60.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 10, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1066/35251
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $36.83
52-week low: $18.12
Price action over last quarter: Up 11.68%
Company Profile
PPL is a regulated utility with three key subsidiaries. The international regulated delivery segment operates distribution networks providing electricity service to customers in the United Kingdom. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment provides distribution to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Kentucky.