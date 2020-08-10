Avaya: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) moved higher by 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 28.24% year over year to $0.61, which missed the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $721,000,000 up by 0.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $686,740,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,840,000,000 and $2,860,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.avaya.com%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2403226&sessionid=1&key=E178598DB26AB2AF5D0F9D3852E07318®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.61

Company's 52-week low was at $6.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.51%

Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. The company has two operating segments namely Products and Solutions, and Services. Products and Solutions offer Unified Communications and Contact Center platforms, applications and devices. It helps to offer an open, extensible development platform so that customers and third parties can easily create custom applications and automated workflows for their unique needs. Whereas Services consists of three business areas: Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S.