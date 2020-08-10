Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avaya: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 8:36am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) moved higher by 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 28.24% year over year to $0.61, which missed the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $721,000,000 up by 0.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $686,740,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,840,000,000 and $2,860,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.avaya.com%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2403226&sessionid=1&key=E178598DB26AB2AF5D0F9D3852E07318&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.61

Company's 52-week low was at $6.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.51%

Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. The company has two operating segments namely Products and Solutions, and Services. Products and Solutions offer Unified Communications and Contact Center platforms, applications and devices. It helps to offer an open, extensible development platform so that customers and third parties can easily create custom applications and automated workflows for their unique needs. Whereas Services consists of three business areas: Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S.

 

Related Articles (AVYA)

How To Play The Shift From Offices To Work From Home
Got The Work From Home Blues? A New ETF Could Be The Cure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com