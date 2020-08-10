Recap: Avadel Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) decreased 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 47.83% year over year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $10,091,000 declined by 42.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Avadel Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141026

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.49

52-week low: $1.82

Price action over last quarter: down 9.64%

Company Description

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It identifies, develops, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical products including controlled-release therapeutic products based on its proprietary drug delivery technologies in the United States. The company markets products in both the primary care and sterile injectables markets. Its products portfolio includes Bloxiverz, Vazculep (phenylephrine hydrochloride injection), Akovaz (ephedrine sulfate injection), Karbinal ER (carbinoxamine maleate extended-release oral suspension), AcipHex Sprinkle (rabeprazole sodium), Cefaclor for Oral Suspension, 125 mg/5 mL, 250 mg/5 mL and 375 mg/5 mL, and Flexichamber. Majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.