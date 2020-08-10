Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Avadel Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 8:34am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) decreased 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 47.83% year over year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $10,091,000 declined by 42.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Avadel Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141026

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.49

52-week low: $1.82

Price action over last quarter: down 9.64%

Company Description

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It identifies, develops, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical products including controlled-release therapeutic products based on its proprietary drug delivery technologies in the United States. The company markets products in both the primary care and sterile injectables markets. Its products portfolio includes Bloxiverz, Vazculep (phenylephrine hydrochloride injection), Akovaz (ephedrine sulfate injection), Karbinal ER (carbinoxamine maleate extended-release oral suspension), AcipHex Sprinkle (rabeprazole sodium), Cefaclor for Oral Suspension, 125 mg/5 mL, 250 mg/5 mL and 375 mg/5 mL, and Flexichamber. Majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.

 

Related Articles (AVDL)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Bausch Health, Fennec Pharma FDA Decisions And Smid-cap Earnings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 21, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com