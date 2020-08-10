Recap: BioSpecifics Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 87.36% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $3,903,000 decreased by 55.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,060,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BioSpecifics Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $69.51

Company's 52-week low was at $42.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.01%

Company Overview

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in collagenase for multiple indications. Injectable collagenase is marketed in various geographic regions, including the U.S., the EU, and Australia, under the Xiaflex name. The targeted diseases are Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. The company is also researching the development of Xiaflex as a solution for new potential indications, such as uterine fibroids, adhesive capsulitis, cellulite, lateral hip fat, plantar fibromatosis, and human and canine lipomas.