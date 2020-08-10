Market Overview

CASI Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 7:29am   Comments
Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 43.75% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $2,671,000 higher by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,750,000.

Outlook

CASI Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.casipharmaceuticals.com/investor-relations/events/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.82

Company's 52-week low was at $1.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.34%

Company Overview

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The products include injections for patients who are suffering from leukemias and lymphomas. The EVOMELA injection is used as a conditioning treatment before autologous stem cell transplant for patients with multiple myeloma. The company products include CID-103, CNCT19, EVOMELA, MARQIBO, ZEVALIN, ENMD-2076 and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the product sales of EVOMELA. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, China and other parts of the world.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

