Recap: Amicus Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 44.44% year over year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $62,353,000 rose by 41.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $62,380,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $250,000,000 and $260,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fvhk9nzf

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.13

Company's 52-week low was at $6.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.05%

Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Amicus Therapeutics is expanding a pipeline of medicines for rare metabolic diseases, including an industry- leading rare disease gene therapy portfolio.