Recap: Chimerix Q2 Earnings

Shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 54.29% year over year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $1,402,000 declined by 2.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000.

Outlook

Chimerix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Chimerix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f4xqp47n

Price Action

52-week high: $3.88

52-week low: $1.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.41%

Company Overview

Chimerix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States that engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines. Its portfolio includes a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (or AML) and an antiviral treatment for smallpox. The company generates revenue through license agreements and a federal contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for research and advanced development of drugs to treat various human diseases. The company operates only in one business segment--pharmaceuticals.