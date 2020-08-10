Black Knight: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.12% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $293,300,000 decreased by 0.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $290,660,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140856

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $77.81

52-week low: $50.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.28%

Company Profile

Black Knight Inc is a holding company whose subsidiaries are providers of integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage industry. Its services include mortgage processing, real estate data, and analytics capabilities. Black Knight's business is organized in two segments: technology, which offers software and hosting solutions; and data and analytics, which offers solutions to support technology products. The technology segment derives revenue from mortgage processing, outsourced business processing services, and software-related services. The data and analytics segment derives revenue from data and valuation-related services. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.