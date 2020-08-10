Recap: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.79% over the past year to ($1.92), which beat the estimate of ($2.92).

Revenue of $77,249,000 up by 16.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $72,150,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tgqnx7r

Technicals

52-week high: $125.00

Company's 52-week low was at $42.19

Price action over last quarter: down 45.47%

Company Description

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases. Obeticholic acid, or OCA, is an agonist of the farnesoid X receptor. OCA was approved as Ocaliva to treat primary biliary cirrhosis in 2016 and is being developed for a variety of chronic liver diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.