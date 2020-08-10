Recap: Apyx Medical Q2 Earnings
Shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 7.69% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.21).
Revenue of $4,296,000 declined by 34.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,960,000.
Guidance
Apyx Medical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Apyx Medical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 10, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/apyx/mediaframe/39030/indexl.html
Price Action
52-week high: $8.59
Company's 52-week low was at $2.81
Price action over last quarter: Up 55.28%
Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp is an energy technology medical device company. It specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of cosmetic and surgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals. The company's product offerings comprise Renuvion cosmetic technology, which offers plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It operates in two segments namely: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Its Advanced Energy segment derives majority revenue.