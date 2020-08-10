Market Overview

Recap: Apyx Medical Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.69% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $4,296,000 declined by 34.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,960,000.

Guidance

Apyx Medical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Apyx Medical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/apyx/mediaframe/39030/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $8.59

Company's 52-week low was at $2.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.28%

Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp is an energy technology medical device company. It specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of cosmetic and surgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals. The company's product offerings comprise Renuvion cosmetic technology, which offers plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It operates in two segments namely: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Its Advanced Energy segment derives majority revenue.

 

