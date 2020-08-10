Recro Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 92.31% over the past year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $15,522,000 decreased by 50.34% year over year, which missed the estimate of $18,880,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3xhm9v2z

Price Action

52-week high: $19.21

52-week low: $3.99

Price action over last quarter: down 9.22%

Company Profile

Recro Pharma Inc is a contract development and manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products. Its product portfolio includes Ritalin LA; Focalin XR; Verelan PM, SR and Verapamil PM; Verapamil SR and Zohydro ER.