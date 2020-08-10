Marriott: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) decreased 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 141.03% year over year to ($0.64), which missed the estimate of ($0.42).

Revenue of $1,464,000,000 decreased by 72.40% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,680,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Marriott Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p3vws6z5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $153.39

52-week low: $46.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.36%

Company Overview

Marriott operates 1.4 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. Luxury represents nearly 10% of total rooms, while full service, limited service, and time-shares are 45%, 44%, and 2% of all units, respectively. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represent 96% of total rooms. North America composes 67% of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.