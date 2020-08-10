Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Gogo Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 7:22am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) moved higher by 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 225.00% over the past year to ($1.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.88).

Revenue of $96,640,000 declined by 54.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $90,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Gogo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Gogo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8x8it37k

Technicals

52-week high: $7.23

52-week low: $1.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 86.93%

Company Profile

Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.

 

Related Articles (GOGO)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2020
86 Biggest Movers From Friday
14 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
16 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com