AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 122.50% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $4,756,000 decreased by 71.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $10,290,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=90A9E66D-0C70-415A-9E1D-985413EB1EEE&LangLocaleID=1033

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.70

Company's 52-week low was at $1.46

Price action over last quarter: down 43.56%

Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It focuses on investing in, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets, which the company refers to as its target assets. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise.