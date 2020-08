Barrick Gold: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) moved higher by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 155.56% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $3,055,000,000 up by 48.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,890,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Barrick Gold hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/barrick/mediaframe/38990/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $30.69

52-week low: $12.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.48%

Company Overview

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. In 2019, the firm produced nearly 5.5 million attributable ounces of gold and more than 430 million pounds of copper, boosted by the acquisition of Randgold at the end of 2018. As of Dec. 31, 2019, Barrick had 71 million ounces and 13.5 billion pounds of proven and probable gold and copper reserves, respectively.