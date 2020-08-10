Recap: ON Semiconductor Q2 Earnings

Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) moved higher by 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $1,214,000,000 declined by 9.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,180,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3zq8w9ps

Technicals

52-week high: $25.92

Company's 52-week low was at $8.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.70%

Company Profile

ON Semiconductor spun off from Motorola in 1999 and has since become a leading supplier of chips into automotive and industrial markets, with products in analog, discrete, power management, and image sensing. The firm has made several acquisitions in the past few years to solidify share in its key markets. The largest of these was the 2016 purchase of Fairchild Semiconductor for $2.4 billion, which greatly increased the firm's strength in the discrete chip market.