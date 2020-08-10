Reata Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 7.89% year over year to ($1.23), which beat the estimate of ($2.84).
Revenue of $3,073,000 decreased by 60.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,040,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Reata Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 10, 2020
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hr8ew88f.
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $257.96
52-week low: $70.00
Price action over last quarter: down 5.64%
Company Overview
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways. The company's product in the pipeline include bardoxolone methyl; Omaveloxolone and others.