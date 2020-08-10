Market Overview

Reata Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights  
August 10, 2020
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.89% year over year to ($1.23), which beat the estimate of ($2.84).

Revenue of $3,073,000 decreased by 60.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,040,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Reata Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hr8ew88f.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $257.96

52-week low: $70.00

Price action over last quarter: down 5.64%

Company Overview

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways. The company's product in the pipeline include bardoxolone methyl; Omaveloxolone and others.

 

