DouYu International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 7:23am   Comments
Shares of DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) rose 9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 46.43% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $354,419,000 up by 29.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $347,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $373,050,000 and $378,702,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/doyu/mediaframe/39985/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.24

Company's 52-week low was at $6.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 105.41%

Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd is a game-centric live streaming platform in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. It generates revenues through live streaming and advertisement.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

