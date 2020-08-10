Recap: WillScot Mobile Mini Q2 Earnings

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) moved higher by 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 350.00% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $256,862,000 decreased by 3.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $257,770,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,320,000,000 and $1,420,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u6nniheh

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.79

52-week low: $7.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.50%

Company Description

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is a North American company providing modular space and portable storage solutions. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. They create value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively - when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.