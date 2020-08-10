Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SeaWorld Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Share:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) decreased 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 362.50% year over year to ($1.68), which missed the estimate of ($0.92).

Revenue of $18,026,000 decreased by 95.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $43,900,000.

Outlook

SeaWorld Entertainment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/seas/mediaframe/39621/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.96

52-week low: $6.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.09%

Company Overview

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core business is the operation of theme parks and such entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. Seaworld also operates a reservations-only attraction offering interaction with marine animals known as Discovery Cove and a seasonal park under the name Sesame Place. The company generates most of its revenue from selling admission to the theme parks.

 

Related Articles (SEAS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2020
17 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com