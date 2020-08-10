Recap: Oaktree Strategic Income Q3 Earnings

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 45.00% year over year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $8,636,000 declined by 37.46% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,350,000.

Outlook

Oaktree Strategic Income hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Oaktree Strategic Income hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 12:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/749tbbfg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.50

Company's 52-week low was at $4.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.72%

Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corp is a specialty finance company. It focuses on providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The company offers a range of first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries.