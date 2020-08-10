Recap: Commercial Vehicle Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 192.31% year over year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $126,896,000 decreased by 47.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $124,730,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $158,620,000 and $171,310,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.cvgrp.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2403484&sessionid=1&key=C0D661227551202A789F83E9D9A5E6B7®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $8.09

Company's 52-week low was at $1.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.00%

Company Description

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc is a supplier of cab related products and systems. The operating segments are The Electrical Systems Segment and The Global Seating Segment. The Global Seating Segment manufactures and sells products, such as seats, Office seatings. The Electrical Systems Segment is engaged in electronic wire harness assemblies and trim systems and components. The company supplies products to the various vehicle markets, which include medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market, military, bus, agriculture, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Geographically, it operates through the United States and it also has a business presence internationally.