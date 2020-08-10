Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 4:32am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) to report a quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion before the opening bell. Marriott shares slipped 0.7% to $93.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is in discussions with China’s ByteDance Ltd. for a potential merger with TikTok in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported. Twitter shares slipped 0.1% to $37.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion before the opening bell. Duke Energy shares gained 0.8% to $87.26 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) is in talks to purchase Vertafore Inc for around $5.5 billion, according to Reuters. Roper Technologies shares rose 0.9% to close at $440.90 on Friday.
  • After the closing bell, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion. Occidental Petroleum shares gained 0.1% to $15.46 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To Watch Earnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

