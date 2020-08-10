5 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) to report a quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion before the opening bell. Marriott shares slipped 0.7% to $93.10 in after-hours trading.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is in discussions with China's ByteDance Ltd. for a potential merger with TikTok in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported. Twitter shares slipped 0.1% to $37.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion before the opening bell. Duke Energy shares gained 0.8% to $87.26 in after-hours trading.

