5 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) to report a quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion before the opening bell. Marriott shares slipped 0.7% to $93.10 in after-hours trading.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is in discussions with China’s ByteDance Ltd. for a potential merger with TikTok in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported. Twitter shares slipped 0.1% to $37.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion before the opening bell. Duke Energy shares gained 0.8% to $87.26 in after-hours trading.
- Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) is in talks to purchase Vertafore Inc for around $5.5 billion, according to Reuters. Roper Technologies shares rose 0.9% to close at $440.90 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion. Occidental Petroleum shares gained 0.1% to $15.46 in after-hours trading.
