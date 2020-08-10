Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Acacia Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $74.18 million.

• Apyx Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:APYX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.96 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.37 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Liberty Braves Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Biohaven Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:BHVN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $290.66 million.

• Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Class A Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:BRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $55.41 million.

• CONSOL Coal Resources Inc. (NYSE:CCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.50 million.

• CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $150.70 million.

• CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.78 million.

• Canopy Gwth Inc. (NYSE:CGC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• China Index Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CIH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.36 per share on revenue of $153.07 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $124.73 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $42.28 million.

• Exterran Inc. (NYSE:EXTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $186.10 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FWONA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $73.79 million.

• Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $90.34 million.

• Barrick Gold Inc. (NYSE:GOLD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hemisphere Media Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $32.15 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.92 per share on revenue of $72.15 million.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kandi Technologies Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Liberty Broadband Inc. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.20 million.

• Liberty Broadband Inc. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• None Inc. (None:MINI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AG Mortgage Investment Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.29 million.

• Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $5.56 million.

• Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Oaktree Strategic Income Inc. (NASDAQ:OCSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.35 million.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending Inc. (NASDAQ:OCSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.65 million.

• ON Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:ON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (DE) Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $10.87 million.

• PPL Inc. (NYSE:PPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $38.03 million.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises Inc. (NYSE:RCL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.82 per share on revenue of $43.50 million.

• Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $48.40 million.

• Front Yard Residential Inc. (NYSE:RESI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $54.43 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.84 per share on revenue of $1.04 million.

• Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $890.00 thousand.

• SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $43.90 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $75.03 million.

• Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $272.33 million.

• Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $433.41 million.

• Tegna Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $577.12 million.

• Target Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:TH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $39.42 million.

• Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $72.27 million.

• UroGen Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:URGN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $14.35 million.

• Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WillScot Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:WSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $257.77 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:WVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $5.65 million.

• Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.86 million.

• Avaya Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:AVYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $686.74 million.

• CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.75 million.

• Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.06 million.

• Duke Energy Inc. (NYSE:DUK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion.

• Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $62.38 million.

• Marriott Intl Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $12.17 million.

• RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $190.57 million.

• Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $17.93 million.

• Information Services Inc. (NASDAQ:III) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $52.94 million.

• DouYu International Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:DOYU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $347.94 million.

• TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $316.05 million.

• Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.38 million.

• ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $172.50 million.

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.02 million.

• Advanced Emissions Solns Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $18.80 million.

• Addus HomeCare Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is expected to report quarterly loss aat $0.28 per share on revenue of $90.00 thousand.

• Allied Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.41 million.

• AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $21.19 million.

• Federal Agricultural Inc. (NYSE:AGM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $363.44 million.

• American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $77.87 million.

• Preferred Apartment Inc. (NYSE:APTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $125.02 million.

• American Renal Associates Inc. (NYSE:ARA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arcturus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.54 million.

• Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.91 million.

• Atlas Technical Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $111.50 million.

• Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.06 million.

• BBX Capital Inc. (NYSE:BBX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $117.00 million.

• Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $854.40 million.

• Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BRT Apartments Inc. (NYSE:BRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $34.07 million.

• Bluegreen Vacations Inc. (NYSE:BXG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $64.29 million.

• Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.06 million.

• Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $8.25 million.

• Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $32.26 million.

• Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:CHMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.51 million.

• Clarus Inc. (NASDAQ:CLAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $34.09 million.

• Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• PC Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $653.04 million.

• CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $57.50 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $29.48 million.

• CRH Medical Corporation Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Inc. (AMEX:CRHM) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CorMedix Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:CRMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $90.00 thousand.

• Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $178.51 million.

• Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.05 million.

• DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $194.17 million.

• Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.12 million.

• Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $147.97 million.

• Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.34 million.

• FS KKR Capital Inc. (NYSE:FSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $156.15 million.

• Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.85 million.

• Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $470.00 thousand.

• Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.83 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $774.16 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $28.55 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $31.46 million.

• GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $105.12 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $66.68 million.

• HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $5.70 million.

• Haverty Furniture Cos Inc. (NYSE:HVT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.

• IAC/InterActiveCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Integra Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IART) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $242.80 million.

• ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $276.70 million.

• Infrastructure and Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $350.00 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $26.78 million.

• IntriCon Inc. (NASDAQ:IIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $20.15 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.61 million.

• Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $54.53 million.

• 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $817.09 million.

• Kaman Inc. (NYSE:KAMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $165.10 million.

• Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $313.80 million.

• Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:KLR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lindblad Expeditions Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Linx Inc. (NYSE:LINX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria Inc. (NYSE:LOMA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lightbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:LTBR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $18.23 million.

• Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $80.21 million.

• Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $37.89 million.

• Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Myomo Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:MYO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $480.00 thousand.

• NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $14.57 million.

• NGL Energy Partners Inc. (NYSE:NGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $83.11 million.

• Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $68.74 million.

• NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $16.16 million.

• Nutrien Inc. (NYSE:NTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $58.83 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OXBR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Occidental Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OXY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.67 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Pennsylvania REIT Inc. (NYSE:PEI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $75.45 million.

• Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.76 million.

• Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Proassurance Inc. (NYSE:PRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $231.79 million.

• ProSight Global Inc. (NYSE:PROS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $195.69 million.

• CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $88.15 million.

• Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $88.54 million.

• RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Reed's Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.80 million.

• Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:REI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $14.40 million.

• Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $14.41 million.

• Repay Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RPAY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $187.56 million.

• comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $90.35 million.

• Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.43 million.

• Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $8.75 million.

• Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $228.92 million.

• Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $55.02 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr Inc. (NYSE:TME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $981.68 million.

• 180 Degree Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TURN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $263.26 million.

• Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $12.91 million.

• Vuzix Inc. (NASDAQ:VUZI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Western Midstream Inc. (NYSE:WES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $713.74 million.

• Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Xperi Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $126.97 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $105.57 million.