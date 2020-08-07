5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) - P/E: 6.54 Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) - P/E: 8.42 BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) - P/E: 6.08 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) - P/E: 8.03 Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) - P/E: 5.05

This quarter, Alico experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.29 in Q2 and is now 0.25. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.13%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 1.22% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Adtalem Glb Education reported earnings per share at 0.81, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.57. Adtalem Glb Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BellRing Brands saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.11 in Q2 to 0.08 now. BellRing Brands does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ingles Markets has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.1, which has increased by 55.78% compared to Q2, which was 1.99. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.64%, which has decreased by 0.39% from 2.03% in the previous quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.01 in Q4 to 0.1 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.47%, which has increased by 0.49% from 0.98% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.