Price Over Earnings Overview: TripAdvisor

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2020 10:30am   Comments
Right now, TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) share price is at $20.55, after a 4.73% decrease. Over the past month, the stock increased by 4.79%, but over the past year, it actually fell by 49.12%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

The stock is currently higher from its 52 week low by 49.73%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Travel Services stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

TripAdvisor Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 36.56 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 6.35 of the Travel Services industry. Ideally, one might believe that TripAdvisor Inc. might perform better in the future than it’s industry group, but it’s probable that the stock is overvalued.

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

