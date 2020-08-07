Twin Disc Q4 EPS $(0.13) Beats $(0.28) Estimate, Sales $59.38M Beat $49.90M Estimate

Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) reported quarterly losses of $(0.13) per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.28) by 53.57 percent. This is a 116.67 percent decrease over losses of $(0.06) per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $59.38 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $49.90 million by 18.99 percent. This is a 18.04 percent decrease over sales of $72.45 million the same period last year.