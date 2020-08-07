White Mountains Insurance Q2 EPS $37.46 Up From $6.44 YoY, Sales $259.60M Up From $129.00M YoY
White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) reported quarterly earnings of $37.46 per share. This is a 481.68 percent increase over earnings of $6.44 per share from the same period last year. The company reported $259.60 million in sales this quarter. This is a 101.24 percent increase over sales of $129.00 million the same period last year.
