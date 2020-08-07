Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

White Mountains Insurance Q2 EPS $37.46 Up From $6.44 YoY, Sales $259.60M Up From $129.00M YoY

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2020 8:26am   Comments
Share:

White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) reported quarterly earnings of $37.46 per share. This is a 481.68 percent increase over earnings of $6.44 per share from the same period last year. The company reported $259.60 million in sales this quarter. This is a 101.24 percent increase over sales of $129.00 million the same period last year.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WTM)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com