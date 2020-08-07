Entercom Communications Q2 Adj. EPS $(0.28) Misses $(0.22) Estimate, Sales $175.87M Miss $204.32M Estimate

Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) reported quarterly losses of $(0.28) per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.22) by 27.27 percent. This is a 207.69 percent decrease over earnings of $0.26 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $175.87 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $204.32 million by 13.92 percent. This is a 53.80 percent decrease over sales of $380.67 million the same period last year.