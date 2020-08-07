Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Icahn Enterprises Q2 EPS $1.36 Beats $(0.45) Estimate, Sales $2.70B Beat $2.40B Estimate

Benzinga Newdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2020 8:23am   Comments
Share:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) reported quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.45) by 402.22 percent. This is a 157.38 percent increase over losses of $(2.37) per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.70 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.40 billion by 12.50 percent. This is a 22.95 percent increase over sales of $2.20 billion the same period last year.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IEP)

Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com