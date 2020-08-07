Icahn Enterprises Q2 EPS $1.36 Beats $(0.45) Estimate, Sales $2.70B Beat $2.40B Estimate

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) reported quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.45) by 402.22 percent. This is a 157.38 percent increase over losses of $(2.37) per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.70 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.40 billion by 12.50 percent. This is a 22.95 percent increase over sales of $2.20 billion the same period last year.