Recap: Century Casinos Q2 Earnings

Shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) fell 11% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1175.00% over the past year to ($0.43), which beat the estimate of ($0.67).

Revenue of $36,103,000 declined by 31.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,660,000.

Outlook

Century Casinos hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Century Casinos hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 07, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/financial-results/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.19

52-week low: $1.01

Price action over last quarter: down 7.66%

Company Description

Century Casinos Inc is a US-based international casino entertainment company. The company principally engages in the development and operations of gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, and entertainment facilities. Through its subsidiaries, it manages Century Casino & Hotel, Century Casino St. Albert, Century Casino Calgary, Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Canada: Century Casino & Hotel in United States and Casinos Poland in Poland. Along with its land-based casinos, it also operates ship-based casinos on international and Alaskan waters pursuant to casino concessionaire agreements with cruise lines which include, Oceania Cruises, TUI Cruises, Windstar Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.