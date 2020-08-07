Ocular Therapeutix: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) moved higher by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 12.28% year over year to ($0.64), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $1,569,000 rose by 141.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ocular Therapeutix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 07, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ze3bnc2d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.27

Company's 52-week low was at $2.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.57%

Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. The company uses its proprietary hydrogel platform technology to deliver therapeutic agents to the eye. Its pipeline consists of eye medication that aims to overcome the limitations of current eye-drop-based therapies for ophthalmic diseases and conditions. Ocular Therapeutix aims to offer medication to replace the existing eye-drop therapy regimen, with the aim of lasting weeks or months with a one-time product application. Its pipeline product includes Dextenza, OTX-TIC, OTX-TKI, PTX-TP, and OTX-IVT.